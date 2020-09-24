Edo Election: I’m not down, says Oshiomhole (VIDEO)

Comrade Adams Oshimhole

Former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has said he was not down, contrary to what many would be thinking in the aftermath of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP’s victory in the September 19 governorship election.

He also said life is not always about winning in a video recorded in a gym, after he had done some exercises.

Oshiomhole, the former National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, speaking for the first time about the party’s candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s defeat by PDP’s Governor Godwin Obaseki, thanked Edo people for taking out time to vote

Oshiomhole said: “You work hard and leave God for the outcome. You do your best and trust God to bless your effort.

“I feel good, thank God. I feel healthy, thank God. I feel strong. Thank God. In life, you win some, you lose some, but life goes on.

“A lot of people will be thinking now ‘Oh, Comrade is down’. But I am not down. When God says you are not down, you are not down and I am not down.

“I thank Edo people for all they did. Young ladies carried babies on their back; elderly women struggling to see my small face.

“And on Election Day, I was moved to tears when I saw women of 70, 75 sitting down because the card reader is not working; and they are not frustrated.

“It inspired me that if at their age you don’t give up, why should I give up? I ask our people to have faith in our country.

“I have only one passport. I am not about to apply for another. This is our country, we must make it great.

“We must strengthen democracy, we must improve on it no matter the outcome of an election or a particular edition of a process. Have faith in God and have faith in our country,” Adams Oshiomhole added.

