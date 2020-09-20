Edo Election: INEC Official Shot, Another Injured In Etsako Central

An official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been shot and critically injured.

The incident occurred on Saturday while the electorate were voting in the governorship election in the state and was confirmed by Professor Godswill Alan Lukman, the Collation Officer in Etsako Central Local Government Area where the incident took place.

Professor Godswill made the disclosure on Sunday at the collation centre in Benin City, while giving a situation report on the election conducted in the LGA.

He, however, stated that the victim was not dead but in critical condition at a hospital in the state.

The collation officer, who noted that the incident occurred due to violence at the venue of the election, added that another ad-hoc official was cut in the face.

He explained that some hoodlums suspected to be political thugs stormed the venue and disrupted the exercise, forcing the electorate who have come to vote to run to safety.

As a result, the election could not be concluded at the polling area.

Giving a general update on the election in Etsako Central, Professor ….. said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 7,478 votes while the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 8,359.