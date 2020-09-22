Edo election: INEC presents certificates of return to Obaseki, Shaibu

Agency Reporter

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Tuesday presented Certificates of Return (COR) to the winner of last Saturday’s governorship election in Edo, Gov. Godwin Obaseki, and his running mate, Mr. Philip Shaibu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the ceremony took place at the Collation centre, at the State headquarters of INEC in Benin.

The Edo governorship election Returning Officer, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Ruke, had on Sunday declared Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the governorship election in the state.

Rim-Rukeh had declared Obaseki winner after polling 307,955 votes to defeat his closest opponent Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who garnered 223,619 votes and 12 other candidates.

The INEC National Commissioner in charge of Edo, Bayelsa, and Rivers, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, presented the certificates of return to both the governor-elect and the deputy governor-elect.

Agbamuche-Mbu said that the presentation of the CORs was a statutory obligation of the Commission which must be carried out within seven days after its declaration of a winner.

She said, “This occasion is only made possible because of the successful conduct of the governorship election last Saturday, Sept. 19.

“INEC, I believe, has played its humble part but we have always maintained that a successfully conducted election is a collective effort, and so it has proven to be,” she said.

In his acceptance speech, Obaseki thanked God and Edo people for a peaceful election, adding that history had been made in the state.

Obaseki said INEC’s National Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, should receive most of the accolades for his steadfastness and ability to withstand pressure, adding that using his intellect in introducing technology for the election should be hailed by all.

“Despite all the criticisms, the ability of INEC to view results as the counting is taking place in polling units is one innovation we will implore INEC to maintain and improve on.

“Because it has introduced a different element of transparency in the way we conduct the election in Nigeria



“I am using this opportunity to extend a hand of fellowship to my brother, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and other colleagues in the APC to work with us to move Edo forward.

“On a specific note, I want to use this occasion to call on former National chairman of the APC Adams Oshiomhole that the fight is over, to come and join in building the house where he was part of laying the foundation.

“We have no malice; the only thing we disagreed on is on the approach in moving Edo forward.’’

Obaseki, who also commended President Muhammadu Buhari, said the president would be remembered as the father of democracy in Nigeria.

“This is because he had a choice to ensure and insist that his party wins in the state but he rose above partisan politics and insisted the right be done,” he said.

According to him, I want to finally thank his royal majesty, Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, for his fatherly role, for the prayers for peace, and for being that symbol we all look up to.

Earlier in his address, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC, Mr. Johnson Alalibo, said the ceremony was just another fulfilment of the provisions of the law.

“My joy knows no bound as I am standing here to present this welcome address, having conducted an election without any loss of life,” he said.

Alalibo commended the candidates, security personnel, and the entire people of Edo for their display of professionalism and maturity during the election.

According to him, this election has already been adjudged as one of the best and it shall so remain in the annals of our history.

(NAN)