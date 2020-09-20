Edo Election: Nwobodo congratulates Obaseki, Wike, Buhari

By Dennis Agbo

ELDERSTATESMAN, Senator Jim Nwobodo has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state for emerging victorious in last Saturday’s election.

Nwobodo also said that Rivers state Governor, Nysome Wike deserves commendation for his courage in defying intimidations.

He also gave tribute to President Muhammadu Buhari for creating a level playing ground for the conduct of the election.

Nwobodo said: “Congratulations to Governor Obaseki for winning handsomely. The period I was in APC, I knew him very well. He was a very gentle Governor and besides, the very mature statemanly statement he made towards the end of his campaign where he said he would rather fail than allow anybody lose his life because of his election.

“I congratulate Governor Nysom Wike, a gallant Governor who withstood all pressures, intimations and threats and stood by to give victory to PDP in Edo state. Inspite of harassment he stood firm until PDP won the election. I am very proud of him.

“And finally to President Muhammad Buhari for steering clear; for giving them opportunity to have a free, fair and transparent election. I am happy for the role he played in the election.”

Vanguard