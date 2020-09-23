Edo election: US congratulates INEC, security agencies

The United States on Wednesday congratulated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for the conduct of the Edo State governorship election.

The election held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 was adjudged to be fair and transparent by observers against speculations that the fierce rivalry between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) could make the poll result into violence.

US embassy commended the candidate of the APC Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Godwin Obaseki of the PDP for encouraging peace during the poll.

“Congratulations INEC and Nigerian security services on the Edo governorship election,” US embassy tweeted.

“We commend the people of Edo State for exercising their franchise and recognize Obaseki and Ize-Iyamu for encouraging peace.”

Obaseki polled a total of 307, 955 votes to defeat All Progressives Congress’s Osagie Ize-Iyamu-Iyamu who got 223, 619 votes, according to INEC.

The PDP candidate won with a difference of 84,336 over APC’s Ize-Iyamu. Obaseki won 13 of 18 local governments while Ize-Iyamu won in five local governments.

Obaseki and his deputy Phillip Shuaibu were both presented their INEC certificate of returns on Tuesday in Benin, Edo State capital.

