Edo election: Why collation is delayed — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says that delay in the receipt of collated results of the governorship election from local government areas in Edo has delayed the collation at the state level.

INEC National Commissioner May Agbamuche-Mbu announced this on Sunday in Benin.

Agbamuche-Mbu, INEC commissioner incharge of Edo, Bayelsa and Rivers, is the commissioner overseeing the Edo election.

Addressing newsmen and party agents at the state collation centre, INEC headquarters, Benin, she said that results were still being expected from the 18 local government areas of the state.

She said: “This is to inform you all that we are still waiting for results from the local government areas.

“I am sorry we have to wait before we start collation. Only one local government has arrived in the centre.

“We are going to wait until at least, when results from seven local government areas arrive in the centre before we start.

“We do not want anybody to cast aspersions on us. So we are going to wait,”.

