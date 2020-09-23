Edo Elections: APC leaders meet Ize-Iyamu after accepting result

The Chairman All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mala Buni, has met with the party’s candidate in the Edo governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Mr Buni, who is also the governor of Yobe, met with Mr Ize-Iyamu in the company of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi at his Abuja residence on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was the first outing of the APC candidate after the September 19, Edo governorship election.

NAN gathered that the party leadership persuaded Mr Ize-Iyamu to accept in good faith the outcome of the election which the APC lost to Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A source, who preferred to remain anonymous, said the discussion at the meeting centred on the way forward for Mr Ize-Iyamu after the Edo election.

The APC leadership has already congratulated Mr Obaseki, the deputy and the PDP for winning the election.

The APC in the statement signed by Governor Buni, noted the conduct of the election and its outcome, saying it represented a victory for the country’s democracy.

The party said it joined President Muhammadu Buhari, who had earlier congratulated Mr Obaseki for winning the election, to affirm its commitment to free and fair elections.

This, it said, was critical to strengthening the foundation for our political and moral authority.

The party also appreciated the efforts of the immediate past national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, “and other members for demonstrating unwavering support for the party and its candidate in the election.”(NAN)

