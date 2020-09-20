Edo guber election outcome has insight into APC’s future – Ganduje’s aide

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Special Adviser to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, says the outcome of the Edo State governorship election has insights into the future of the ruling party, All Progressive Congress, APC.

This was as he said the party should look inwards and outwards to do some soul searching for it survival.

Yakasai stated this in a tweet on his verified twitter handle @dawisu on Sunday.

The tweet reads, “The outcome of #EdoElection has some important lessons for APC as a party, not just in Edo but equally at the centre.

“But most importantly, the outcome has some insights into the future of the party as well. Let’s look inwards & outwards, & do some soul searching for our survival,” Yakasai stated.

Incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP had on Sunday defeated APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to emerge victorious and return elected for the second term bid.

Vanguard News Nigeria.