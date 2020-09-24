Edo is now glue holding South-South together – Obaseki

From left—Edo State First Lady, Betsy; her husband, Governor Godwin Obaseki; his Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, and his wife, Deaconess Martha, during dinner, at Government House, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, in honour of Obaseki, Thursday.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said the state is now like a link and glue holding the South-South region of the country together, adding “We owe a responsibility to our people in the region to continue to deepen cooperation.”

He also said governors in the South-South region will work together in resuscitating the regional integration bloc: Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross-Rivers, Edo and Delta States, BRACED, commission.

Obaseki said these during his thank-you visit to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, following his victory in the September 19 governorship election, which he said had strengthened the unity among the states in the South-South region.

Obaseki said: “This election has united us in Edo State and has made us speak as one. With all the cash spent by the opposition party, look at the margin with which we defeated the opposition in the final election results.

“The election has further re-united us together. Edo is that thread linking the sub-region together. Edo is the glue that holds the sub-region together.”

According to him, Edo and Akwa Ibom share a similar experience and have learned from it, which helped in the victory in the state, adding “We owe a responsibility to our people in the region to continue to deepen cooperation.

“Thank you for the advice, support, sacrifices and assistance you rendered to us, which helped us win the election.

“We have moved around the sub-region to thank all the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors for all their support,” the governor added.

Obaseki noted that it was time they came together as a sub-region to take their fate in their hands and determine the future for themselves.

Responding, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Emmanuel, said with the victory in last Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State, “we have rewritten the history of democracy in Nigeria.

“The region has rewritten the history of Nigeria through the Edo election of Saturday, September 19, 2020.

“The election is now a platform to negotiate the rights of the region with regard to economy and political destiny. We are happy the victory was achieved together as a region.

“We have made a statement in this election and we will be respected for that. How can someone come from one region, make a statement for another region?

“I thank Edo people for ensuring that the region took its pride of place in the nation.”

VANGUARD