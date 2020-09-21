Edo people rejected bullion van democracy, says George

Party supporters dance to celebrate candidate of People Democratic Party (PDP) Godwin Obaseki’s victory at a ward after the Edo State governorship elections in Benin City, Midwestern Nigeria, on September 19, 2020. – Hundreds of thousand voters gathered at the polls in Edo State, Midwestern Nigeria to elect a new governor or re-elect the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a second term, the first elections in Africa’s most populous country amidst coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)

Lagos PDP, Ortom, Udom, Diri congratulate governor

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabode George, yesterday, applauded Edo people for rejecting what he described as ‘bullion van democracy’ and for standing up against interlopers.

George said: “The people of Edo State have spoken loud and clear. They have spoken without ambiguity, without equivocal expression. They were bold and brave. They rejected the bullion van democracy. They stood against outside interlopers.”

He congratulated Obaseki on his reelection for a second term, saying it was a well-deserved victory and commended PDP members who, he said, pulled through the victory by ensuring that the right things were done.

This followed as the Lagos State chapter of the party and some governors on the party’s platform congratulated Obaseki on his re-election.

Also, the Action Democratic Party (ADP) commended the Edo electorate for their doggedness in defending the state from intruders who wanted to play god by instructing them on the candidate to vote for.

In a statement yesterday, spokesman of Lagos PDP, Taofik Gani, commended Obaseki for polling needed votes to avoid a run-off election.

“We in Lagos State PDP have grasped from the well-deserved victory, the renewed commitment and resoluteness to also win Lagos in 2023 to end godfather syndrome and imposition,” he said.

Reacting to the outcome of the poll, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, felicitated with Obaseki over his victory at the just concluded governorship election.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, he described Governor Obaseki’s victory as a true reflection of the wishes of the Edo people and not the machinations of some individuals and self-acclaimed gods.

He commended Obaseki for his determination to overcome intimidation and uphold the mandate his people gave him.

On his part, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, congratulated Obaseki for his victory, saying the massive and overwhelming support that earned him (Obaseki) reelection was well-deserved.

In a message by his Chief Press Secretary and Senior Special Assistant on Media, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Emmanuel thanked God for ushering in a peaceful and credible election in Edo State and drew similarities to what happened last year in Akwa Ibom.

MEANWHILE, their Bayelsa State counterpart, Governor Douye Diri, said the election results as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was a triumph for the nation’s democracy and the Edo people.

In a statement by his Acting Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, the governor pointed out that people’s power, as expressed in the Edo election, remained the most potent force in democracy.

He, therefore, commended the electoral umpire for upholding the will of the Edo people in spite of alleged pressure to influence the outcome of the exercise.