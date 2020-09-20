Edo poll: Buhari congratulates Obaseki

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki for his victory at Saturday’s election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Edo State.

President Buhari, while commending the election process which led to Obaseki’s victory, urged the returning Governor to show grace and humility.

“My commitment to free and fair elections is firm, because without free and fair elections, the foundation of our political and moral authority will be weak,” Buhari said.

“I have consistently advocated for free and fair elections in the country because it is the bedrock of true democratic order.

“Democracy will mean nothing if the votes of the people don’t count or if their mandate is fraudulently tampered with.”

In a statement issued by his Senior Soecial Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Sunday, President Buhari also commended the people of Edo State, the parties, candidates and security agencies for conducting themselves responsibly.

