Edo poll: Why we won’t challenge Obaseki’s victory – ADP

Emmanuel Iboi, the governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the just-concluded election in Edo State says he will not challenge the victory of Godwin Obaseki as governor-elect.

Mr Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election was declared the winner of the Saturday’s election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after polling 307,955 votes to defeat Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 223,619 votes.

The election was a straight battle between the candidates of the PDP and APC, however, according to the results declared by INEC, Mr Iboi came a distant third with 2,374 votes.

The 36-year-old ADP governorship candidate, who was the youngest in the lineup of the 14 candidates that participated in the election, said he has accepted the outcome of the exercise because he believes that the people of Edo have made their choice.

“For me, the election was free and fair and I have accepted the outcome in good fate. We (ADP) are not going to court because we believe the people have chosen their leader.

“We also believe that the ADP came third because the people also believe in us. But this is not the time for Godwin Obaseki, the governor-elect, to relax, it is time for him to do more work and we are ready to join hands with him to make Edo great again.”

He said after carefully studying the MEGA manifesto of the PDP, Mr Obaseki needed to take a critical look at the areas of education, agriculture, insecurity, and rehabilitation of roads in the rural areas.

Mr Iboi advised the governor-elect to adopt the housing scheme blueprint of the ADP’s transformation agenda manifesto which seeks the provision of houses for civil servants and pensioners.

“With a careful study of the PDP MEGA manifesto, we urge Mr Obaseki to look at the areas of education, economy, agriculture, and security to deepen his development agenda. I advise the governor to look at our housing scheme policy in our transformational agenda to provide housing for civil servants and pensioners. It will help to boost his development agenda,” Mr Iboi said.

He thanked his party leadership for fielding him as a governorship candidate for the election and the electorate for giving him votes that gave him the third slot.

