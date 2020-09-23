Edo primary, secondary schools to resume Monday

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has approved Monday, September 28, 2020, for the resumption of primary and secondary schools for the 2020/2021 academic session across the state.

In a statement yesterday in Benin, the state capital, Education Commissioner Jimoh Ijegbai said the governor the schools are to observe social/physical distancing as well as other safety protocols in the classrooms.

The commissioner said the schools are to operate according to the following schedule: JSS 1-3, between 8 a.m -11 a.m, while SSS 1-3 will be between 12 p.m to 3 p.m.

He urged parents and guardians to provide face masks for their children and wards to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

“School heads and proprietors are to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocol guidelines and collect copies of the 2020/’21 academic calendar from the office of the Chief Inspectors of Education in the 18 local government areas,” Ijegbai said.

He added that the sale of forms for examination into the six model schools is still on, while the entrance examination has been moved from September 26 to October 3, 2020.