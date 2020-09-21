Edo speaker congratulates Obaseki, commends Buhari, INEC, others

The Speaker of Edo House of Assembly, Francis Okiye, on Monday congratulated Gov. Godwin Obaseki and his deputy Philip Shaibu, describing their re-election as a victory for democracy and Edo people.

This is contained in statement signed by the Speaker and made available to newsmen in Benin.

“On behalf of my family, Members and Staff of the Edo Assembly, I heartily congratulate Gov. Godwin Obaseki and his deputy Phillip Shaibu for their overwhelming victory.

“Your re-election and triumph reflect the people’s appreciation of your sterling leadership qualities and developmental strides since you assumed office in 2016.

“Declaring you as the winner did not come as a surprise, as it attests to your impressive and intimidating track record of the massive transformation in every sector of the state economy.”

He noted that the transformation had helped to shape and redefine the political landscape of the state.

“This has undisputably redefined the electoral process and set pace for other states in the country to emulate.

“As you strive to consolidate on your developmental work, be assured of our maximum legislative support.

“May God continually protect and enable you to fulfill all your good dreams to reposition the state,” he said.

According to him, to the people of Edo State, thank you for your massive support. You have proved to be models to other Nigerians through your stiff resistance to godfatherism.

The Speaker, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for not interfering in the process and ensuring that votes counted.

He also applauded security personnel and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for their display of professionalism during the election.

(NAN)