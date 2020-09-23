Edo strengthens compliance to safety protocols in MDAs

As Odigie-Oyegun congratulates Obaseki, decries egocentric politics

Edo State Government has assured that adequate measures would be put in place to ensure strict compliance to safety protocols to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state’s ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

This followed resumption of work by civil servants on grade levels one to 10 in the MDAs. The state Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa, stated at a meeting with permanent secretaries and heads of extra-ministerial departments to review level of compliance to the safety protocols in Benin City yesterday.

He said the relevant protocols and regulations include frequent washing of hands with soap under running water, use of alcohol-based sanitisers, observance of social distancing and wearing of face masks.

“The COVID-19 Response Team is to issue guidelines for the resumption of all workers who have, hitherto, been working from home. The guidelines will be made available shortly,” he said.

He urged workers to be dutiful and reciprocate government’s gesture following the recent promotion exercise in the state civil service. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Arts, Culture and Diaspora Affairs, Mrs. Itohan Bazuaye, said she would ensure that workers in the ministry strictly observe COVID-19 safety protocols.

MEAHWHILE, former National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki on his re-election.

In a statement issued yesterday, Odigie-Oyegun, who is a former governor of the state said, “Please accept my deepest congratulations on your reelection as governor of our great Edo State.

“You and your exemplary deputy have shown that with good works and principled leadership, the ills of overbearing and egocentric politicking in our nation can be overcome.”

Continuing, he noted that Obaseki and Philip Shaibu’s victory marked a watershed in Edo and Nigeria’s politics and so placed additional responsibilities on their shoulders.

“I wish you and your deputy four more years of inspired and productive leadership of our people who have reposed so much confidence in you,” he added.