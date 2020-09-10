Edo SUBEB to retain e-quizzes post COVID-19

The Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has said it would continue its [email protected] programme beyond COVID-19 closures.

Its Chairman, Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe said the board intends to continue using the e-learning initiative introduced to keep pupils engaged at home during the pandemic to bridge learning gaps.

“This will allow Edo State to prevent the learning gaps that the interruption of education can cause and increase its resilience to future shocks.”

The remote learning programme includes self-study activity packs, virtual classroom experiences, learning guides, audio lessons, digital storybooks and mobile friendly quizzes that help parents and caregivers test what their children are learning.

The mobile friendly interactive quiz feature is particularly popular with parents. The interactive tool helps children practise what they have been learning in various subjects and helps parents assess what their children have been learning. Parents can access quizzes on various subjects from Primary one to Junior Secondary School (JSS) three on WhatsApp or online.

A parent from Esan Northeast, Mr. Okpebholo, said the quizzes have been keeping his daughter, Melody who intends to write the national common entrance exams engaged.

“I took the quizzes myself before giving them to my child. I am truly happy with the programme,” he said.

Another parent, Mrs. Glory Ayemoba from Etsako East, said she tests her wards regularly using the tool.

“With schools closed, I didn’t have a way to know if my children, Joy and Destiny in Primary 6 were learning. But with the mobile quizzes now I can test my children. For each question taken, the quiz provides a response indicating whether the answer provided is right or wrong. We get immediate feedback. Now, I can test my children’s performance at home,” she said.