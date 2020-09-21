Edo University,  Iyamho  resumes   November 16

…Concludes 2019/2020 session online

Edo University Iyamho has concluded her 2019/2020 academic session online on her CANVAS LMS due to the COVID-19 pandemic and would hold her post UTME screening exercise on September 24, 2020,for the purpose of admitting students for the 2020/2021 academic session.

According to the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, the completion of the 2019/2020 academic session, was in line with university’s calendar.

He said it was hinged on the acquisition and utilization of the Canvas – Learning Management System despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Edo University Iyamho is amongst the very few Universities in the world where academic activities did not shut down due to the Corona virus and this is in the belief that the University is set up to finding solutions to new challenges. It will be recalled that the University have been commended by stakeholders in the education sector for the use of Canvas Leaning Management System which the University believe will continue to serve as assurance against academic disruptions should the pandemic persist.

Established with a mandate of producing leaders of tomorrow in various fields of learning, the University is poised to give your child that education you may be thinking of acquiring from the best universities around the world.

The university management wishes to call on all qualified candidates who have obtained the minimum JAMB requirements for admission, including those who wrote this year’s WAEC and NECO examinations and are awaiting results to take advantage of the post UTME exercise that have been scheduled to hold on the 24th of September to join the screening process as their academic dreams are assured.

Established by the Edo State government in 2016, Edo University Iyamho have just graduated her second batch of students with the conclusion of the 2019/2020 sessional examinations last week and have scheduled the 2020/2021 academic year to commence on the 16th of November 2020.

The Registrar of the University, Dr (Mrs) Isoken Ogboro notes that in line with the observance of all COVID-19 protocols of the federal government, the school is fully ready to resume academic activities.

She added that if the pandemic continues, the institution would continue academic activities on CANVAS LMS.

Vanguard