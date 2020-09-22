Daily News

Edo varsity resumes November 16

Edo University, Iyamho, has concluded its 2019/2020 academic session online on its CANVAS LMS due to COVID-19.

The university will hold its  post-UTME screening on Thursday to admit students for 2020/2021  session.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor said the completion of 2019/2020 session online was in line with the university’s calendar, which was hinged on acquisition and utilisation of the Canvas – Learning Management System despite COVID-19.

He said the institution will resume on November 16.

The university is among the few  where academic activities did not shut down due to Coronavirus.

Stakeholders have haied the Canvas Leaning Management System, which the university hopes to continue as assurance against academic disruption should the pandemic persist.

The Registrar, Dr. Isoken Ogboro, noted that in line with Federal Government’s COVID-19 protocols, the school would resume but if the pandemic continues, it would continue its academic activities on CANVAS LMS.

