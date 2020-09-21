EdoDecides 2020: Rivers Senate Caucus leader, Sekibo hails Obaseki’s emergence despite police hiccups

Sekibo

Senator George Thompson Sekibo representing Rivers State has hailed the emergence of Governor Godwin Obaseki over his re-election in last Saturday’s guber polls despite the initial police hiccups before the election

In a statement he personally signed, Sekibo said” despite the initial police deliberate act of barricading the West End Hotel where Gov Nyesom Wike and other PDP governors lodged the will of Edolites was perfected at the polls.

The Rivers State Senate Caucus Leader thanked God for Obaseki’s re-election as the governor of Edo state for the second term.

Sekibo who was celebrating the PDP victory thanked Gov. Wike for leading the PDP to victory in Edo state despite being unlawfully intimidated by the APC and the Nigerian Police.

He further commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for conducting a free, fair and credible election in Edo state. While thanking the good people of Edo state for their peaceful conduct at the polls, Senator Sekibo condemned the violence that erupted in some parts of the state and called on all Edo people to embrace peace and work with Gov. Obaseki for the positive development of the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria