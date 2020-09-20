EdoDecides2020: Boss Mustapha hails peaceful polls

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has described the conduct of the Edo governorship election as satisfactory.

Mr Mustapha said against popular predictions, “the election was quite peaceful except for a few and isolated skirmishes.”

“Nigeria has disappointed those who predicted massive disruption. The elections went well but for a few hiccups,” the SGF said in a statement Saturday.

He said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did fairly well and could improve on its performance.

Meanwhile, in its preliminary report on Saturday, an election observation group, the Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA), said the exercise was mired in violence in some parts of the state.

The organisation, which deployed 500 observers to monitor Saturday’s polls, said its analysis showed several verified incident reports to include “ballot box snatching, sporadic shootings and interference, and disruption of the election process, intimidation, and harassment of observers/journalists and vote-buying.”

Also, PREMIUM TIMES reported how two journalists covering the polls were attacked by thugs.

The incident took place at the polling unit of the immediate past national chairperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, at Ward 10 (Uzairue North East), Polling Unit 1 of Etsako West local government in Iyamho area of Uzairue.

A PREMIUM TIMES journalist, Samson Adenekan, was attacked and then briefly detained by the thugs for taking pictures and videos.

In Orhionmwon local government of the state, an INEC official was shot, with the election umpire vowing to bring all electoral offenders to justice.

Related

Continue Reading