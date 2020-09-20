EdoDecides2020: Election results reflect people’s will – NBA

The Edo governorship election observers team of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) says the outcome of the poll reflects the will of the people.

The group also said the election was 90 per cent violence free as against the anxiety and fear of possible breakdown of law and order.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that two major contenders in the election, Godwin Obaseki and Osagie Ize-Iyamu, signed a peace pact to guarantee a violence-free exercise.

This pact followed violent incidents in the buildup to the election.

John Martins, spokesperson for the NBA observers group, in an interim report by the NBA Benin branch, said although there was voters’ apathy, those who turned out were enthusiastic about the electioneering process.

The group, however, scored the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) low over the late arrival of sensitive materials and ad-hoc staff to polling units.

The NBA observers equally expressed satisfaction over what they termed substantial improvement in the deployment of card readers which they said functioned well in most of the polling units.

“The only snag we observed is the fact that the policemen were not informed that observers are part of the election process. We recommend that INEC should improve in this area of enlightenment, engagement with security forces,” the NBA said.

The group, however, denied witnessing vote-buying during the elections.

“We only heard about vote-buying and distribution of money to induce voters. However, we did not see or encounter any of such incidents on the day of the election,” the group said.

Related