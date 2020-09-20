EdoDecides2020: Final results announced by INEC (LIVE UPDATES)

Voting has ended in the Edo governorship election and the final collation of results has commenced at the INEC headquarters in Benin.

A total of 14 parties took part in the election but the results so far show a two-horse race between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (APC).

Governor Godwin Obaseki is the candidate of the PDP while Osagie Ize-Iyamu is the candidate of the APC.

Elections were held in all the 18 local government areas of Edo.

See the final results as announced by INEC below.

