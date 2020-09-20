Daily News

#EdoDecides2020: Obaseki speaks, says victory triumph over godfatherism

By
0
Post Views: Visits 109

He said, “Words fail me in saluting our teeming supporters who displayed immense courage in the face of threats, intimidation, and brutalisation.

“The collective will of Edo people made it possible for us, this triumph over godfatherism. Congratulations to Edo people.”

The reelected governor polled 307,955 votes to defeat his closest rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of the All Progressives Congress, who got 223,619 votes.

Related

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Kaduna Govt seals 40 Bet9ja offices

Previous article

AFAN expresses discomfort over high food prices, looming hunger

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News