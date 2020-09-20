EdoDecides2020: Obaseki speaks, says victory triumph over godfatherism

He said, “Words fail me in saluting our teeming supporters who displayed immense courage in the face of threats, intimidation, and brutalisation.

“The collective will of Edo people made it possible for us, this triumph over godfatherism. Congratulations to Edo people.”

The reelected governor polled 307,955 votes to defeat his closest rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of the All Progressives Congress, who got 223,619 votes.

