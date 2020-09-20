EdoDecides2020: Obaseki takes early lead

Results from five of the 18 Local Governments in Edo State have been announced so far, with Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a clear lead over his closest contender, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress.

The PDP, according to the results announced so far, is leading by a wide margin.

In Esan South-East, Mr Obaseki scored 10,565 votes while Ize-Iyamu got 9,237 votes. In Esan North-East, the governor polled 13,579 votes while Mr Ize-Iyamu scored 6,559 votes.

In Esan Central, the governor polled 10,963 votes and Mr Ize-Iyamu got 6,719 votes. While in Igueben, Mr Obaseki got 7,870 votes while Mr Ize-Iyamu polled 5,199 votes.

And in Uhunmwode South-South, the PDP scored 10,022 while the APC got 5,972 votes.

For the five local governments, the PDP has polled 52,999 while the APC has 33,686.

Results from the remaining 13 local governments are still being awaited.

