EDODecides2020: Wike commends INEC, police

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the police over their conduct during the just concluded Edo governorship election.

Mr Wike, who is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council, made the commendation while addressing a mammoth crowd of party supporters at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

INEC had on Sunday afternoon declared Governor Godwin Obaseki as the winner of the governorship election held the previous day.

He stated that the conduct of INEC and the police showed that they were ready to correct the mistakes of the past.

The governor also commended the people of Edo State for ending godfatherism with the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“With the re-election of Governor Obaseki, the entire South-South Region is now completely PDP.

“What this means is that the entire South-South can now speak with one voice on issues concerning us,” he stated.

Mr Wike thanked the people of the state for their prayers that led to the Edo State victory.

