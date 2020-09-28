Educationist brings stakeholders, experts together in children literacy confab

Mrs Zainab Mabini-Adesanya, Creative Head of Zatem Consultancy Services.

Zatem Consultancy Services will, on Saturday, October 3, hold a conference termed Literary Connect 2.0, that will see administrators, teachers, special needs tutors and other coming together.

A statement by Zainab Mabini-Adesanya, Creative Head of Zatem Consultancy Services, noted that “Literacy Connect is a conference for policymakers, school leaders and teachers across Nigeria.

“The objective of Literacy Connect is to improve teachers’ performance, raise literacy standards and contribute to national development.

“We hosted Literacy Connect 1.0 in August 2018 at Ikeja, Lagos. However, with the recent disruption of the academic calendar due to the pandemic, we are hosting Literacy Connect 2.0 online.

“Our theme for this edition is MAKING IT WORK: LITERACY FOR ALL, and we seek to explore frameworks and strategies for making quality literacy contents and resources available for every child.”

Mrs. Mabini-Adesanya added that resource persons for the one-day event include Olanrewaju Oniyitan, Executive Director of Sustainable Education and Enterprises Development, SEED, as a keynote speaker.

She added that “John Ebi, Ololade Ogunfuye Kuku and Esther Chibuzor will facilitate sessions on best practices for teaching speaking, reading and writing, respectively.

“Rhoda Odigboh, Fakiya Ummul Furqan and Rafah Bolajoko Adagun will demystify the role of educators in inclusive literacy sessions for learners with dyslexia at the first-panel session.

“At the second-panel session of Literary Connect, Mike Adejonwo, Onyekachi Peter Onuoha and Yusuf Uthman Adekola will explore the power of storytelling, poem and drama to deepen understanding of literacy contents.”

