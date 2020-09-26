Efa’s Midas touch lifts Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort





The story of Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort cannot be complete without the mention of the name Brian Efa, who through his wealth of knowledge in the Hospitality and Tourism Industry, has made the resort rank among the bests in the industry.

Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort is a location for business, conference and leisure. Located in the safe environment of Akwa Ibom State with excellent infrastructure and only an hour flight from Abuja or Lagos, conditions for a pleasant and successful stay are best from the start.

Sited on 147 hectares of well-maintained landscape amidst pristine palm-tree forest and rivers, one feels immediately relaxed and invigorated once you are here. It offers excellent accommodation in 163 rooms and suites on 5-star level, and several restaurants and bars. The Marina, located directly at the river with an art-gallery and serving Akwa Ibom specialties and best pizza in the region, is surely a highlight.

With seven meeting rooms and a large banquet hall, which can hosts more than 700 persons, Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort is also an excellent choice for corporate events, conferences, AGM’s and team-building sessions, among others. Due to the location, there will be no distractions for participants, so results can be achieved. It is also no doubt the best standard golf venue in West Africa and venue for several golf tournaments by companies and organisations.

Opened in 2007, the resort was managed by international brand like Le Meridien for 10 years and later under another foreign manager before a local lad took over.

For several years, the hotel ran on the benevolnet and good will of the owner (Akwa Ibom State Government) and posted loses repeadly until the appointment of Brian Efa as Ag. General Manager in 2018.

The Efa administration’s innovative approach is bringing about an ongoing maintenance of the infrastructure of this gigantic Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, which is not deterred by the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Efa, who happens to be the first Indigenous General Manager of Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, is one of the rising stars in the hospitality and Tourism Industry and one of the very few Nigerian, who has risen to this level in the industry. He is also the Founder/President of Nigerian Hotel and Tourism Investment Conference.

It is not a surprise therefore, that his presence in the resort, no doubt, has made the facility to be considered a top-destination for leisure with its world-class 18 hole golf course, a large swimming pool (with children’s pool), large gym with pool-view and personal trainer, tennis and squash courts, hair- and beauty salon, spa, sauna, bicycle rental, pool-table, games room, football-pitch, volleyball course, guided tours, daily live-music and a night club.

As the first local General Manager, Efa has within short time galvanised resources, revitalised the resort and made great returns on investment to its owners, and has placed back on the tourism space, a once forgotten hospitality masterpiece.

Efa’s major leadership trademarks in the tourism industry has led to his being listed in 2018 as one of the Top 30 hospitality influencers in Nigeria, and was recently inducted into the Top 100 Tourism personalities Club due to his consistent contribution to the development of tourism in Nigeria.

The manifest of all these efforts also culminated in the resort winning different awards in the tourism industry with the commitment of the staff, who toil day and night to sustain and improve on the hospitality tradition the resort adopted right from inception; maintaining its standard and service delivery.

Prior to becoming General Manager, Efa had spent several years in finance function in the hospitality industry, including serving as Director of Finance, Ibom Hotel; the pioneer Assistance Financial Controller, Southern Sun Ikoyi; Pioneer Deputy Chief Accountant, Le Meridian Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort and Finance and Admin Manager, Le Chateau Hotel and Suite, Calabar.

The Harvard trained finance expert has more than 15years experience in the industry. As Managing Partner of Jonel Hospitality Consulting – A hospitality investment advisory firm, he spends more than six years consulting for individuals, firms and government on the best approach to developing and investing in the industry to guarantee result, he has raised over $500Million of syndicate fund for hotel development in Nigeria.

Efa holds a certificate in Finance Management from Hotel school The Hague (Netherlands) and a Certificate in Hotel Management from Wavecrest Collage of Hospitality. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from University of Calabar. It is worth mentioning that Efa’s administration is already looking beyond the pandemic, and planning for the future of Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort to position it to attract more local and international tourists.