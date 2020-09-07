EFCC nabs three Land Scammers, internet fraudster in Akwa Ibom

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

By Chioma Onuegbu

OPERATIVE of the Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested three suspected land scammers and an Internet fraudster in Akwa Ibom State.

According to a statement issued by the EFCC spokesman in Abuja, Wale Oyewale and obtained yesterday in Uyo said the suspects were arrested on September 3, 2020, through intelligence report.

The statement noted that the suspected land scammers operate under the guise of providing their unsuspecting victims’ real estate services using the name of Royal Dream Estate.

It stressed that the suspects operate by advertising serveral land for sale, using their Facebook page (Royal Dream Estate) which they are allegedly using to lure People to buy at choice areas.

The statement reads, “The Uyo zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on September 3, 2020, arrested three suspected land scammers in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. The suspects are, Ubah Victor Gozie (25) an indigene of Abia State; Sunday Justice (24)and Okon Mark Uduak(female) 27years, both from Akwa-Ibom state.

“They were arrested at their office, located on Oron road, directly Opposite the Akwa-Ibom state Water



Board. Their arrest was based on intelligence report, gathered by operatives of the Commission on how the suspects have been going about within the state, defrauding innocent indigenes of Akwa Ibom state, under the guise of providing them with real estate services, using the name, Royal Dream Estate.

“Their modus operandi includes, advertising several lands for sale on their Facebook page (Royal Dream



Estate), and lure people to buy the lands often located at choice areas, at very cheap rates of not less



than N600, 000 (Six hundred thousand naira), and they proceed further to sell same land at same rates



to other buyers”.

“Further investigations into the activities of the trio revealed that they have defrauded several persons



within the state, up to the tune of N9m (Nine million Naira)”

The statement noted that several incriminating documents, including copies of fake Deed of Conveyance, two desktops, one Lexus ES 300 (Silver colour) with registration number, KLF 810 and many other fraudulent documents printed from their desktops were recovered from the suspects.

It added that a 33- years- old suspected internet fraudster, identified as Omos Michael, who hails from Delta State was arrested at his residence located at Ikot Akpan-Abia, behind the Police Headquarters, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

“During questioning, Michael confessed that he is an Internet fraudster and that his area of specialisation was love scam, as he voluntarily confessed that he has made over N3m (Three million naira) through the illicit business”, the statement said.

Vanguard News Nigeria