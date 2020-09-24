EFCC Recovers Over N4.16bn Unpaid Lottery Revenue

A file photo of the EFCC logo.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has recovered over N4.16 billion from lottery companies, being revenue owed to the government, which they refused to remit.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Acting EFCC Chairman, Mohammed Umar Abbah, disclosed this while receiving a delegation from the Ministerial Task Force for recovery of unpaid revenues from lottery businesses, led by its chairman, Willaims Alo.

“We mapped out strategies which resulted in the recovery of over N1.16 billion from lottery companies, operating in Abuja with over N3 billion from their counterparts, operating in Lagos State,” he said.

He also assured the task force of the agency’s unwavering support, stating: “We are willing and ready to partner with you to ensure those lottery companies that have continuously shortchanged the government are made to cough out all the revenues they had deprived the government over the years.”

On his part, Alo commended the anti-graft agency for its effort in recovering the unremitted lottery funds.

He said: “Let me acknowledge the efforts of this Commission for the assistance it has rendered not only to the Federal Government of Nigeria but specifically to the lottery industry in Nigeria.

“It is in our record that the EFCC has assisted the lottery business in no small way, because a lot of recoveries have been made for us by the EFCC and the money recovered has always been handed over to the lottery trust fund.”

He however solicited for more support and collaboration in the fund recovery drive of the task force.