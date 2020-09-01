Egbo eyes favourable Europa draw

By Tunde Liadi

Despite losing out of the UEFA Champions League to Red Star Belgrade in the second qualifying round, Albanian side, KF Tirana and their Nigerian head coach, Ndubuisi Egbo will hope they get a favourable draw on September 18 in Nyon, Switzerland to set another record.

Egbo beat Dynamo Tbilisi two weeks ago in the first qualifying round of the Champions League to become the first African coach to win a match in the elite club competition before his joy was cut short with the 1-0 loss to the Serbian team.

The draw for the third qualifying round of the Europa League was made in Switzerland yesterday but Egbo and his men were omitted by virtue of their progression to second round of the Champions League; but will take part in the playoffs round with draws scheduled for September 18.

Meanwhile, Tottenham face a trip to Bulgaria to face Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

Republic of Ireland’s Shamrock Rovers have been handed a glamour tie at home to Italian giants AC Milan.