Egypt: Egypt Reports 128 New Coronavirus Cases, 17 Deaths, 708 Recoveries

The Health and Population Ministry said on Saturday 19/9/2020 that 128 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases to 101,900.

In a statement, Spokesperson for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 17 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 5,750.

As many as 708 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 88,666 so far, the spokesperson said.