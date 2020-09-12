Daily News

Egypt’s Sisi Hails ‘Historic’ Israel-Bahrain Normalisation Deal

By
0
Post Views: Visits 36
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaks during a summit in the capital Amman.  AFP

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Friday hailed the “historic” normalisation deal between Israel and Bahrain.

“I hail this important step aimed at consolidating stability and peace in the Middle East, which will achieve a just and permanent solution to the Palestinian cause,” Sisi said in a tweet.

Sisi also thanked “all those who helped achieve this historic step”. Egypt was the first Arab country to sign a peace deal with Israel in 1979, followed by Jordan in 1994, while the UAE announced it was normalising ties with the Jewish state on August 13.

AFP


Nigerian players round up

Previous article

18 Films Chasing Top Prize At Venice Film Festival

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News