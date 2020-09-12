Egypt’s Sisi Hails ‘Historic’ Israel-Bahrain Normalisation Deal

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaks during a summit in the capital Amman. AFP

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Friday hailed the “historic” normalisation deal between Israel and Bahrain.

“I hail this important step aimed at consolidating stability and peace in the Middle East, which will achieve a just and permanent solution to the Palestinian cause,” Sisi said in a tweet.

Sisi also thanked “all those who helped achieve this historic step”. Egypt was the first Arab country to sign a peace deal with Israel in 1979, followed by Jordan in 1994, while the UAE announced it was normalising ties with the Jewish state on August 13.

