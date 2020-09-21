Eight burnt to death in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

EIGHT persons were on Saturday night burnt to death in a crash involving a Mazda bus on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Ahmed Umar, who briefed reporters on Sunday in Abeokuta, said the accident, which occurred at about 8:45pm near Saapade bridge, was caused by tyre burst.

This, he said, resulted in the bus somersaulting and bursting into flames.

The sector commander added that 11 people were involved in the accident made up of three male adults, one female adult, one child and six unidentified persons.

“The suspected cause of the lone accident involving the Mazda bus marked AAA 249 VX was tyre burst, which led to loss of control before the bus somersaulted, bursting into flames,” he said.

Umar said FRSC operatives contacted the Sagamu Fire Service immediately for a joint rescue operation.

He said three injured victims were taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu, while the Health Department of Remo North Local Government was contacted on the burnt victims.

Umar advised motorists to drive cautiously, obey traffic rules and regulations and ensure that their tyres were in good condition.