Eight things to know about BBNaija winner Laycon

By Samuel Oamen

Finally, the Big Brother Nigeria Lockdown edition, which took off on Sunday July 19, ended today.

Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe a 26-year-old singer and rapper from Lagos emerged winner of the reality show.

The graduate of Philosophy from University of Lagos edged out other 19 Housemates to win the N85million grand prize.

Here are eight facts you should know about Laycon:

· Laycon was born in Lagos on November 8, 1993.

· He grew up in Lagos and attended UNILAG from 2012 to 2016 where he studied Philosophy.

· Laycon graduated with a second-class Upper degree with UNILAG 2015/2016 set contrary to media reports he had a First Class.

See screenshot below:

· The fast rising rap artist featured Chinko Ekun & Reminisce in his hit song ‘Fierce’.

· As an undergraduate, Laycon interned at Latjum Global Nigeria Limited, an oil and gas marketing company in Lagos as a Personal Assistant to the CEO and Managing Director of the company.

· Laycon admitted he is a sex enthusiast. A sex enthusiast is a person with a strong interest in sex-related conversations, though they might not be particularly interested in sexual activity.

· He was the first BBNaija Lockdown Housemate to be verified on Instagram.

· He is the first BBNaija Housemate to have 1million followers while still in the Big Brother House.