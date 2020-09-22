Breaking News

Eileen Flynn: ‘As a Traveller woman, I was undermined in the maternity hospital’

By
0
Post Views: Visits 27

Parenting in my shoes: The senator hopes her daughter will be part of a more positive, inclusive Ireland

Eileen and Billie.

Eileen and Billie.

“I didn’t believe that I had to go with someone because of culture,” Senator Eileen Flynn says speaking about her husband Liam Whyte. “It was actually strange. I only told Liam once that I was a Traveller and we never spoke about it again. He respected my way of life and I respected his way of life.”

Eileen first met Liam at a protest seven years ago, but the pair only became a couple in 2017. In 2018, they married and their first child Billie was born 11 months ago.

The Irish Times

Please subscribe or
sign in to continue reading.

The Irish Times

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe
No obligation, cancel any time.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Three Covid-19 mistakes Ireland urgently needs to learn from

Previous article

Rescuers rush to save hundreds of stranded pilot whales in Australia

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News