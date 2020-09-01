Ekhomu urges govt to protect facilities

Security expert Dr. Ona Ekhomu has advised the Federal and State governments to conduct annual detailed vulnerability assessments of government buildings, key national assets, critical infrastructures and other facilities to prevent destruction by terrorists.

Speaking on the 9th anniversary of the destruction of the United Nations (UN) House in Abuja by a suicide car bomb on August 26th 2011, Ekhomu, who is President of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria, said the terrorists were likely to target Federal and state government facilities to cause shock and fear among Nigerian citizens.

He advised the government to take proactive steps in preventing terrorist attacks by conducting vulnerability assessments

He advised the government to use either the Carver Method or the VSAT method of vulnerability assessment as they were sufficiently robust to expose loopholes or windows of opportunities that could be exploited by terrorists to attack critical national assets and infrastructure

Ekhomu said the attack on the United Nations Building could have been averted if the UN had conducted vulnerability assessments especially since the UN got intelligence of the impending attack in Nigeria.