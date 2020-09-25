Ekiti APC Crisis: Fayemi says his ‘suspension’ is joke taken too far

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has reacted to his suspension by some aggrieved members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The chairperson of the Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum in a statement by his press secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Friday afternoon, described the development as a “joke taken too far.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the faction that announced Mr Fayemi’s suspension includes Babafemi Ojudu, the political adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, and two others, who were among those earlier suspended by the governor’s faction on Thursday.

They were suspended for allegedly disobeying the party’s directive and the failure to withdraw cases instituted against the party in court.

After rejecting their suspension on the basis that officials who suspended them had no legitimacy, the faction slammed Mr Fayemi with a counter suspension over alleged continued illegalities in the name of the party.

They also claimed that Mr Fayemi is supporting the agenda of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in a bid to become presidential or vice presidential candidate in 2023.

Reacting to this, the governor’s spokesperson, Mr Oyebode said his principal’s suspension is “a joke taken too far.”

He said Mr Ojudu and his cohorts’ action is criminal impersonation.

“While one would have dismissed their claims as another failed attempt to polarise the party in the state, it is also important to put it on record that the action of the group smacks of criminal impersonation as none of those who signed the purported suspension letter were executive members of the party at ward, local government or state level.”

“The action is but a joke taken too far as they never had such power they want to arrogate to themselves, while they were members of the party, much less now that they have been suspended.”

He said Mr Fayemi remains “unperturbed by this antics of suspended members.”

“Well-meaning members of the public, as well as members of APC, are urged to disregard the news of the purported suspension as it only exists in the imagination of members of the group.

“Dr Kayode Fayemi remains the indisputable leader of the APC in Ekiti State,” his statement read.

The APC headquarters has also condemned Mr Fayemi’s suspension, saying he remains the leader of the party in APC.

Related