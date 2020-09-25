Ekiti APC suspends Ojudu, 10 others

Our suspension contemptuous, illegal, say aggrieved leaders



The Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu; Mr. Oyetunde Ojo and nine other leaders of the party.

The leaders were suspended indefinitely over their failure to withdraw the case they instituted against the party as directed by the National Executive Council of the party.

In a statement signed by its state’s Publicity Secretary, Ade Ajayi, in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, the party said the disciplinary action was taken against Ojudu and others for defying NEC over their refusal to withdraw their suit in court.

HOWEVER, the Secretary of the aggrieved APC members, Mr. Femi Adeleye, and Ojudu, while reacting to the alleged suspension separately on behalf of others, said that what the party had done amounted to contempt of court, adding that the only organ of the party that can try and suspend a member was the ward.

Ojudu said: “Let it be said that the only organ of the party that can try and suspend a member is the ward. What they have done is clearly illegal.

“I remain a member of APC and a committed one at that. I am not a traitor who claims to be APC and went to work for PDP in Oyo and Edo.

Adeleye said: “We have filed a suit through our lawyer at the State High Court in Ado-Ekiti and served them since Tuesday, September 22, 2020 for all parties to maintain status quo but it is clear that what they have just done now is contempt of court.

“Aside from the fraudulent process, the person who signed the statement on behalf of the party has no locus standi because at the moment, we are challenging the composition of the State Executive Committee at the court.”