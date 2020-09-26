Ekiti health workers begin seven-day warning strike Monday

Agency Reporter

Ekiti State chapter of the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) is to commence a seven-day warning strike on Monday to press home its demand for payment of its members’ outstanding benefits.

The stay-at-home directive is contained in a letter the union addressed to Prof. Kayode Olabanji, Chief Medical Director, Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital.

The letter dated Sept. 25 was signed by Chairmen of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Comrade C.K. Monde, and Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), Comrade O.O. Farotimi.

The other signatories are Chairmen of Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Comrade A.M. Olaiya and Senior Staff Association (SSA), Comrade T. Arigbede.

The letter entitled, ‘Notice of 7-Day Warning Strike’, was made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday.

JOHESU claimed in the letter that its members were being owed 14 months’ unremitted cooperative deductions.

It listed the other demands to include issuance of promotion letters and implementation of their financial implicaations, conversion/advancement of qualified workers and conduct of 2020 promotion for qualified JOHESU members.

“With reference to our letter dated August 28, 2020, and September 18, 2020 …. we write to inform you of our intention to proceed on a 7-day warning strike.

“It is a fact that based on your letter of September 23, 2020, your response has no commitment toward our agitations.

“It is on this premise that the congress resolved to embark on a 7-day warning strike commencing from Monday, September 28, 2020,” JOHESU said.

EKSUTH management had last year disengaged some workers on the premise that the hospital had overbloated workforce which was affecting its capacity to pay staff’ benefits and buy equipment.

