Ekiti ‘ll use World Bank $20m fund for projects – Fayemi

By Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti Governor Kayode Fayemi said the grant of $20 million approved by the World Bank would be used for the development of critical life-changing projects in the state.

Fayemi said the fund, which would be released under a novel programme tagged ‘Nigeria CARES’, would be deployed to undertake projects in rural communities to cushion negative effect of Covid-19 pandemic on Ekiti citizens.

The governor spoke in Ado Ekiti during a programme organised by the Ekiti State Social and Community Development Agency(EKSCDA) to review community projects executed in Ekiti since 2009.

Fayemi, represented by his Special Adviser on Development Partnership, Mrs Margaret Fagboyo, lauded the partnering communities, for believing in his rural development policy by contributing over N200 million as counterpart funding to boost the Community and Social Development programme(CSDP).

Fayemi described Community and CSDP as a poverty reduction initiative of the World Bank established in 2009 to accelerate development at the community level, saying Ekiti was being ranked as one of the best in the implementation and sustainability of the policy.

“The project allows the benefiting communities to choose, implement and sustain their projects, while also contributing 10 percent as counterpart funds to encourage ownership of the project so as to make maintenance and sustainability of the project possible”.

Reeling out the benefits of CSDP, Fayemi said: “in the educational sector, there was 34.0% and 78% increase in schools’ enrollment at the primary school level both for male and female students respectively. At the secondary school level, male enrollment also increased by 135.8% while females increased by 157.4%.

“This outstanding feat was also recorded in water and health sectors respectively. In other words, access to healthcare services and provision of portable water have tremendously impacted the lives of our people at the rural communities.

” I am also grateful to learn that benefiting communities have contributed over N200 hundred millions in counterpart funds in order to make maintenance and ownership of the various micro projects a possible one”.

The Chairman of the board of EKSCDA, Chief Biodun Akin-Fasae, commended Fayemi for initiating 644 projects under CSDP across all the towns to ensure that no community is neglected in the scheme of things.

In his lecture entitled: ‘Project Sustainability Strategies’, Prof. Niyi Okunlola, said about 90 projects that were executed in the area of education,had increased enrolment in schools , while the 160 and 175 executed in the health and business sectors, had helped access to healthcare service and the growth of local economy

“For the community to succeed in sustaining the projects, they can contribute a pool of funds for maintenance, so that they can repair any fault immediately to save future cost and total damage. The traditional rulers must energise the community associations to make this work”.