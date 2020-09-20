Ekiti Police slam N5m on wanted man over alleged robberies, kidnappings

The Ekiti State Police Command has placed a N5 million prize tag on a man, Samuel Oguntoyinbo, it declared wanted for allegedly involving in a series of bank robberies and kidnappings in the state and environs in recent times.

The command, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, ASP Sunday Abutu, on Saturday, said the amount would be a reward for whoever apprehends the suspect.

According to the statement, Ogunyoyinbo, who is now a fugitive, had allegedly perpetrated a series of heinous crimes in Ekiti.

The suspect was said to have masterminded different bank robberies and kidnapping incidents in Ekiti and Ondo States.

It added that the suspect is an indigene of Iyin Ekiti, in Irepodun/Ifelodun local government area of Ekiti State.

“The suspect’s real name is Samuel Oguntoyinbo but is popularly known as `Eleven’ or `Badoo’.

“Any person with useful information concerning his whereabouts should please contact the nearest Police Station or the Special Anti-Robbery Squad Department on 07031620186 or the PPRO on 09064050086.

“Such a person shall be rewarded with a huge sum of N5 million,” the statement said.

It was gathered that police were resolute on bringing the alleged culprit to book because lives were lost and large monies carted away in robbery incidents traced to him.

