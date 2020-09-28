Ekiti promises better atmosphere for tourism

Our Reporter

Ekiti State Government has promised to create a conducive business atmosphere for tourism and hospitality to thrive.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Kayode Fayemi on Tourism Development, Mr. Wale Ojo-Lanre, gave the assurance at an interactive session with members of the Hoteliers’ Association of Ekiti State in Ado-Ekiti.

The interaction was in recognition of sufferings of hoteliers due lockdown caused by the novel coronavirus.

It was aimed at finding ways to grow hospitality business in the state, according to a statement issued by Ojo-Lanre at the weekend.

He said the event was also to distribute consignments of COVID-19 palliative items to the association.

The items included foods.

He said that Fayemi had put in place strategies for tourism and hospitality development.

He described the governor as a proponent of development tourism.