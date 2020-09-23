Ekiti to domesticate compulsory insurance laws

By Omobola Tolu-Kusimo

EKITI State Governor, Kayode Fayemi is set to domesticate compulsory insurances to ameliorate the condition of accidents or disasters’ victims.

He said the enforcement of compulsory insurances would help create more source of internally generated revenue (IGR) for state.

The governor made the pledge when the National Insurance Commission’s (NAICOM) officials visited him to seek his collaboration in the enforcement of compulsory insurances.

The Commissioner for Insurance, Sunday Thomas, said the Commission has embarked on a national public enlightenment on compliance with the laws on compulsory insurances, but chose to begin with Fayemi, who is also the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum.

He said the financial services industry is central to the growth and development of any nation because of its impact on access to finance, catalyst to improved income, a