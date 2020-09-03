Elderly bear who was rescued from the circus now spends his days showering in the sun

By Emer Scully For Mailonline

Published: 06:49 EDT, 3 September 2020 | Updated: 06:58 EDT, 3 September 2020

An elderly bear has been filmed enjoying one of his regular showers in the sun a month after he was retired following 25 years in the circus.

Toshka spent most of his life as a circus animal performing tricks for audiences but was recently taken to a sanctuary in Satanov, Ukraine, for ‘rehabilitation and life support’.

In the 2-minute clip, taken on August 26, the bear sits happily in a patch of sun at the edge of trees and bushes.

He itched his legs with his paw and licked at the water while enjoying the gently drops of cooling water on his mass of fur.

Temperatures in the Ukraine can get as high as 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35C) so the cold water was a welcome relief for the bear – which has two coats of fur to protect it from cold weather.

Toshka regularly enjoys showers in the sun, according to his caretaker, who said it was his ‘favourite pastime’.

They added: ‘Most of his life he was a circus bear, and it was transferred by the last owner to us for rehabilitation and life support.’

They said Toshka was so afraid of humans after his horrific ordeal in the circus he refused to leave the bushes for 14 days.

‘A month ago, we transported him and 3 other bears. Toshka was very afraid of people: he didn’t leave the bushes for 2 weeks,’ they added.

‘Care and attention melted his heart. Now his favorite pastime is to shower in the sun. He takes a sitting position and is ready to sit for hours.’