Election results will determine third force, says SDP

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has dismissed claims by the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) that it is the third force in the October 10 governorship election.

It said the outcome of the election would prove the strength of parties in Ondo State.

The governorship candidate of the party, Mr. Oyeleye Fasua, in an interview said SDP is the party to watch out for.

He said he is among the two leading candidates in the governorship race.

Fasua warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to adhere to the dictates of the Constitution and the Electoral Act in preparation for the election.

The SDP candidate slammed the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for opposing reopening of tertiary institutions.

He said the position of ASUU was unfair to parents and students.

Fasua urged the Federal Government to stop salaries of lecturers if they were not prepared to resume academic work.

“If the Federal Government stops their salary, will they say they will not resume? It is because they are getting salary while at home that they are saying what they are saying.

“Markets are opened, churches are opened and aeroplanes are flying. Is it not to put preventative measures in place? I am calling on the Federal Government to withhold their salary pending when schools will resume.”