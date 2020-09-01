Electric Ireland customers to pay €2.88 extra a month

Electric Ireland customers will pay €2.88 more on average for electricity from next month as the company ups prices.

The power-supply subsidiary of State-owned ESB said on Tuesday that it will increase electricity charges by 3.4 per cent from October 1st, adding €2.88 to the average household bill.

However, Electric Ireland said it would freeze gas prices for the winter months, locking in an 11.5 per cent cut in the price of that fuel that dates back to April.

Marguerite Sayers, the company’s executive director, blamed blamed other electricity system and market costs beyond her organisation’s control for the increase.

The price rise comes at time of year when families generally need more power for heating and light.