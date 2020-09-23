Electricity tariff, fuel price hike:  FG moves to abort planned strike

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige

…Invites Labour to a meeting Thursday

…Labour confirms invitation, says leaders will attend

By Victor Ahiuma-Young Johnbosco Agbakwuru

In a desperate move to abort the planned Monday, September 28 nationwide strike and mass protest over the recent hike in electricity tariff and petrol pump price, the Federal Government has convened meeting with the organized labour for today.

The meeting which will be hosted by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, is scheduled to hold by 3pm at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that the previous meeting between the Government representatives and labour on September 15, ended without any agreement without any adjournment day.

One of leaders of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity, acknowledged receipt of the government’s invitation and confirmed that labour leaders would attend.

According to him, yes, our leaders received invitation from government for a meeting on Thursday (today). We will attend the meeting because we have made demands. We will attend the meeting to see if our demands will be addressed. We cannot make the demands to the government and they invite us to look into our demands, we say no, we are not attending your meeting.

Vanguard