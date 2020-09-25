Elijah Cummings widow channels her husband and blasts Trump ‘hypocrisy’

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.s. Political Editor For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:44 EDT, 24 September 2020 | Updated: 13:15 EDT, 24 September 2020

The widow of Rep. Elijah Cummings has denounced president Donald Trump‘s ‘erratic and autocratic style of leadership’ in a new op-ed where she rips his moves to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In a new op-ed, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings channels her husband, who used his powerful perch as chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee to probe Trump’s Washington, D.C. hotel and interview former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

She tears into the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for seeking to fill Ginsburg’s seat with just weeks before Election Day, despite the ‘dying wish’ Ginsburg dictated to her granddaughter days before her death.

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings (r), channels her late husband Rep. Elijah Cummings in an op-ed that blasts President Trump for going against the ‘dying wish’ of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

‘The disrespect and blatant hypocrisy displayed by Trump and McConnell perfectly encapsulates the political perversion we’ve seen over nearly four years,’ she wrote, in an article published by CNN.

She then blasts the president for ‘autocratic style,’ in an article drafted before Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power.

‘My late husband, Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings, who passed away in October of 2019, was not only concerned about the Republican Party’s irreverence, he was deeply disturbed by Trump’s erratic and autocratic style of leadership,’ she writes.

‘So much so that, by the end of his life, he had determined that Trump was not simply unfit for the position of president, but that he was also an imminent danger to the American people and our system of government. Elijah, quite simply, viewed the 2020 election as the battle for the future of our democracy.’

Cummings clashed with President Trump and probed his business dealings and official actions

She skewers President Trump in her op-ed

She adds: ‘Trump’s toxic combination of political inexperience, mendacity and cunning have brought heartache, anxiety and loss to far too many Americans. That he has been protected by Republicans who have engaged in a pattern of asymmetrical political warfare designed to ensure their partisan advantage at the expense of our constitution and democratic institutions is devastating.’

She lost the race to succeed her late husband in a special election earlier this year following Cummings’ death. Former Rep. Kweisi Mfume now holds the seat, in a Baltimore district Trump once attacked as ‘rat-infested.’

The D.C.-based consultant has a forthcoming book, ‘RAGEISM,’ and wrote the final chapter of her husband’s book, ‘We’re Better Than This.’