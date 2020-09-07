Elon Musk test-drove its competing electric models

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has visited Volkswagen’s Chief Executive Herbert Diess during which Musk took a test drive in Volkswagen’s new electric car, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters

According to Bloomberg and Reuters, Musk flew to Braunschweig airport near Volkswagen’s headquarters in Wolfsburg after departing Berlin. There, he test-drove the company’s ID.3 electric-car during the two-hour meeting with Chairman Herbert Diess.

A spokeswoman for Volkswagen declined to comment on the meeting. A spokeswoman for Tesla could not be reached for comment. Musk was also scheduled to meet with Germany’s Economic Minister Peter Altmaier.

“Elon Musk delivers results that many did not think possible,” he said on Linkedin in July, adding: “They show: you can be profitable with electric cars. As one of few car manufacturers (Porsche AG also, for example), Tesla will drive through the corona crisis without a quarter of losses.”

At Tesla’s under-construction factory, Musk said Tesla plans to manufacture batteries there for its vehicles.

“It will be the first time that there will be a transformation in the core structural design of the vehicle. It’s quite a big thing. Both manufacturing, engineering and design as well,” he said.

“The three elements needed for a sustainable energy future are sustainable energy generation, energy storage, and sustainable transport, electric cars,” he added.