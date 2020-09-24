Elumelu makes TIME’s 100 List of Most Influential People

THE Chairman, United Bank for Africa and Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Tony Elumelu, has been recognised on the Time100 List of Most Influential People in the World.

He is one of only four Africans on the list.

This timely recognition precedes the Foundation’s 10th Anniversary slated for November.

The recognition, a statement said, is in honour of his commitment to empowering a new generation of African entrepreneurs, catalysing economic growth, driving poverty eradication and ensuring job creation across all 54 African countries, through his work at the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

“On behalf of our Advisory Board, staff, our 9,360 beneficiaries, and all well-wishers, we congratulate our Founder, Tony Elumelu, as well as all other laureates on this well-deserved honour,” the statement said.